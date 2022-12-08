Twitter to raise Blue pricing to $11 for iPhone app users: report

Twitter reportedly plans to raise the cost of its Twitter Blue subscription to $11, from $7.99, if paid for through the iPhone app and charge $7 if paid for on the website.

According to The Information, citing a person briefed on the plans, the move was likely a pushback against Apple Inc's 30% cut on payments made by users via apps on the iOS operating system.

The report said that the lower pricing on the Twitter website was also likely to drive more users there. The Information did not mention whether pricing would also change on the Android platform.

Twitter and Apple did not immediately respond to Fox Business Digital's requests for comment.

Twitter chief Elon Musk is also planning to relaunch Twitter Blue, using a multicolored check mark system that differentiates between individuals, companies and government accounts.

The rollout of the verification service has been delayed a couple of times following a tumultuous initial launch that resulted in a surge of users impersonating celebrities and brands.

While Musk had tweeted listed grievances with the tech giant and said that Apple had "censored" Twitter, he later met with CEO Tim Cook and tweeted that a misunderstanding about Twitter being removed from Apple's App Store had been resolved.

"Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so," he said.

Reuters contributed to this report.