Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Artificial intelligence
Published | Updated

ChatGPT maker OpenAI announces new 'flagship' model

OpenAI's new GPT-40 model will be available to users for free

close
Generac CEO Aaron Jagdfeld details how artificial intelligence has changed energy consumption on The Claman Countdown. video

Generac CEO: Single ChatGPT request takes 17 times more energy than a Google search

Generac CEO Aaron Jagdfeld details how artificial intelligence has changed energy consumption on The Claman Countdown.

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence start-up behind chatbot ChatGPT, announced Monday it is rolling out a "new flagship model" that will be available to users for free.

The Microsoft-backed company introduced its new GPT-40 model during a livestream, and showed off its features including real-time conversation skills.

OpenAI Logo

In this photo illustration, the OpenAI logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen in Ankara, Turkey, on Jan. 9, 2024. (Photo by Dilara Irem Sancar/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

OpenAI's chief technology officer, Mira Murati, said users can search for real-time information through conversations with the tool, which has advanced data analysis that allows users to upload information like charts for analysis.

OPENAI TO ANNOUNCE A SEARCH ENGINE TO RIVAL GOOGLE: REPORT

Murati said paid users will have up to five times the capacity limits of free users, and the new tool will be available in the coming weeks.

ChatGPT illustration

OpenAI said on Monday it is rolling out a new advanced model, GPT-40, which will be available to users for free. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company provided live demonstrations of GPT-40's capabilities, including a new voice assistant and vision abilities.

In one demonstration, the ChatGPT voice assistant was able to read out a bedtime story in different voices, emotions and tones. In another, the ChatGPT voice assistant used its vision capabilities to walk through solving a math equation written on a sheet of paper.

Sam Altman picture with OpenAI logo

The Microsoft-backed company introduced its new GPT-40 model during a livestream. (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

META ROLLS OUT UPGRADED AI ASSISTANT ACROSS FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM AND WHATSAPP

OpenAI is under pressure to expand the user base of ChatGPT, its popular chatbot product that wowed the world with its ability to produce human-like written content and top-notch software code.

The logo of 'ChatGPT' is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen with the logo of OpenAI

OpenAI's popular ChatGPT was launched in Nov. 2022, and quickly amassed over 100 million users. ((Photo by Harun Ozalp/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Shortly after launching in late 2022, ChatGPT was called the fastest application to ever reach 100 million monthly active users. However, worldwide traffic to ChatGPT's website has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past year and is only now returning to its May 2023 peak, according to analytics firm Similarweb.

Giving ChatGPT the search engine-like capability of accessing and linking to up-to-date, accurate Web information is an obvious next step, and one that the current iteration of ChatGPT finds challenging, industry experts have said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 414.74 +2.42 +0.59%
GOOG ALPHABET INC. 170.29 -1.29 -0.75%

The announcement comes a day before Tuesday's start of competitor Google's annual I/O conference, where the tech giant is expected to unveil a slew of AI-related products.

Last week, reports speculated that OpenAI would announce during the livestream that it would launch an AI-powered search engine to rival Google.

Reuters contributed to this report.