Apple restricts employee use of ChatGPT

Apple has urged employees to avoid using OpenAi's Chat GPT, GitHub’s Copilot and similar products

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 18

Apple is placing restrictions on its employees' use of artificial intelligence due to confidentiality concerns. 

The tech giant is hoping that the internal regulations will prevent other companies' artificial intelligence programs from ingesting proprietary data, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Apple is urging employees to refrain from using OpenAI's Chat GPT, GitHub’s Copilot and similar products.

The decision places Apple among a growing line-up of companies that have banned or restricted employees' use of "large language model" AI systems.

Apple Store Palo Alto California University Avenue

A man walks past the entrance to the flagship Apple electronics store on University Avenue in downtown Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

JP Morgan, Verizon, Samsung and others have similarly banned the technology.

Announced in November 2022, ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, is a chatbot built atop the parent company’s GPT-3 series of language models.

The platform can answer questions directly and works like a search engine. The free AI chat interface signed up 100 million users in just two months after its launch on November 30, 2022.

Apple's decision comes after artificial intelligence company OpenAI launched an iOS version of its ChatGPT program.

ChatGPT welcome page

The Welcome to ChatGPT lettering of the US company OpenAI on a computer screen.  (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company announced the software Thursday via social media.

"Introducing the ChatGPT app for iOS!" the company wrote. "We’re live in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks." 

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., on Thursday revealed legislation that would create a new federal agency to regulate artificial intelligence, an effort that comes just days after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified to Congress on the need for government oversight of AI technologies

Apple building in NYC

The Apple logo hangs in the glass box entrance to the company's Fifth Avenue store in New York.  (AP Images)

Bennet's bill, obtained by Fox Business, would create a Federal Digital Platform Commission with broad powers to make rules to govern companies that provide "content primarily generated by algorithmic processes."