Apple restricts employee use of ChatGPT

Apple is placing restrictions on its employees' use of artificial intelligence due to confidentiality concerns.

The tech giant is hoping that the internal regulations will prevent other companies' artificial intelligence programs from ingesting proprietary data, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Apple is urging employees to refrain from using OpenAI's Chat GPT, GitHub’s Copilot and similar products.

The decision places Apple among a growing line-up of companies that have banned or restricted employees' use of "large language model" AI systems.

OPENAI LAUNCHES CHATGPT APP FOR iOS

JP Morgan, Verizon, Samsung and others have similarly banned the technology.

Announced in November 2022, ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, is a chatbot built atop the parent company’s GPT-3 series of language models.

JPMORGAN RESTRICTS EMPLOYEES FROM USING CHATGPT

The platform can answer questions directly and works like a search engine. The free AI chat interface signed up 100 million users in just two months after its launch on November 30, 2022.

Apple's decision comes after artificial intelligence company OpenAI launched an iOS version of its ChatGPT program.

The company announced the software Thursday via social media.

"Introducing the ChatGPT app for iOS!" the company wrote. "We’re live in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks."

OPENAI CEO ALTMAN POLITELY DECLINES JOB AS TOP AI REGULATOR: ‘I LOVE MY CURRENT JOB’

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., on Thursday revealed legislation that would create a new federal agency to regulate artificial intelligence, an effort that comes just days after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified to Congress on the need for government oversight of AI technologies

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Bennet's bill, obtained by Fox Business, would create a Federal Digital Platform Commission with broad powers to make rules to govern companies that provide "content primarily generated by algorithmic processes."