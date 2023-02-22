JPMorgan restricts employees from using ChatGPT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is restricting employees from using ChatGPT, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The bank didn’t restrict usage of the popular artificial-intelligence chatbot because of any particular incident, the person said. It couldn’t be determined how many employees were using the chatbot or for what functions they were using it.

ChatGPT has grown increasingly popular since the startup OpenAI released it in November, crossing a million users a few days after its launch. People have used the chatbot to automate tasks at work and school, raising questions about how AI could replace some white-collar jobs. However, ChatGPT isn’t always reliable because it sometimes responds to prompts with misinformation or wrong answers.

OpenAI didn’t return a request for comment Wednesday.

In addition to JPMorgan, other organizations have also blocked access to ChatGPT. Last week, Verizon Communications Inc. barred the chatbot from its corporate systems, saying it could lose ownership of customer information or source code that its employees typed into ChatGPT. New York City public schools in January banned the chatbot from its internet networks and school devices.

Workers at some companies have been using ChatGPT to write emails and research topics. Some of the employees say the chatbot helps them work faster while others are trying to avoid being left behind as technology evolves.

Some tech companies have raced to launch similar products after OpenAI released ChatGPT. Earlier this month, Google rolled out a conversational AI service, Bard, to testers as the company tries to keep up with OpenAI.

Microsoft Corp., which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI, debuted an upgraded Bing search engine using ChatGPT’s technology. Users reported that the search engine, which also functions as a chatbot, responded to questions with sometimes disturbing answers.

OpenAI said earlier this month that it was launching a paid version of ChatGPT which would be available to subscribers for $20 a month.

The Telegraph earlier reported that JPMorgan was restricting employees from using ChatGPT.

—Will Feuer contributed to this article.