OpenAI launches ChatGPT app for iOS

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has launched an iOS application for its ChatGPT program.

The company announced the software Thursday via social media.

"Introducing the ChatGPT app for iOS!" the company wrote. "We’re live in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks.

"Android is next!" OpenAI teased.

OPENAI CEO SAM ALTMAN ADMITS HIS BIGGEST FEAR FOR AI: ‘IT CAN GO QUITE WRONG’

Announced in November 2022, ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer, is a chatbot built atop the parent company’s GPT-3 series of language models.

The platform can answer questions directly and works like a search engine. The free AI chat interface signed up 100 million users in just two months after its launch on Nov. 30, 2022.

CHATGPT IS NOW BEING USED TO SELL YOU CRYPTO

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., on Thursday revealed legislation that would create a new federal agency to regulate artificial intelligence, an effort that comes just days after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified to Congress on the need for government oversight of AI technologies.

Bennet's bill, obtained by Fox Business, would create a Federal Digital Platform Commission with broad powers to make rules to govern companies that provide "content primarily generated by algorithmic processes."

OPENAI CEO ALTMAN POLITELY DECLINES JOB AS TOP AI REGULATOR: ‘I LOVE MY CURRENT JOB’

The bill defines "algorithmic process" to include computer software that makes decisions or generates content, two of the most powerful features of AI programs like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

"There’s no reason that the biggest tech companies on Earth should face less regulation than Colorado’s small businesses – especially as we see technology corrode our democracy and harm our kids' mental health with virtually no oversight," Bennet said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He added, "Technology is moving quicker than Congress could ever hope to keep up with. We need an expert federal agency that can stand up for the American people and ensure AI tools and digital platforms operate in the public interest."

Fox Business's Joe Toppe and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.