Apple's new Watch Ultra targets athletes and outdoor enthusiasts

Apple unveiled a new smartwatch geared toward athletes and outdoor enthusiasts at its "Far Out" event Wednesday.

The Apple Watch Ultra offers a multitude of new features "built for endurance, exploration and adventure" and comes with a $799 price tag, the tech giant said in a press release.

Orders for the smartwatch started Wednesday, ahead of it becoming available Sept. 23.

"Inspired by explorers and athletes from around the world, we created an entirely new category of Apple Watch designed for new and extreme environments — it’s the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet," Apple COO Jeff Williams said in a statement.

The Apple Watch Ultra, which runs on WatchOS 9, will be more durable with a larger 49 mm titanium case and a sapphire crystal display. It will offer a battery life of up to 36 hours during normal usage, plus the ability to extend it to reach up to 60 hours, thanks to a new low-power setting, according to Apple's release.

Its display will be twice as bright as any other Apple Watch display so far, the tech giant said. It features three built-in microphones to significantly reduce background noise and boost sound quality during various conditions.

The Apple Watch Ultra also introduces a new bright orange Action button that offers quick access to features geared toward diving, running, backpacking and other athletic pursuits.

For instance, it can "instantly begin workouts and move users to the next interval of a custom workout or the next leg of a multi-sport workout," Apple said in the release. It can also be used to mark a location or point of interest while exploring the outdoors.

The new smartwatch "delivers the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date, providing users the most precise distance, pace and route data for training and competing," the tech giant added.

Additional features of the watch include 100-meter water resistance, suitability for recreational diving of up to 40 meters, a depth gauge with a water temperature sensor and an 86-decibel siren to attract attention during emergencies.

Along with the new smartwatch, Apple introduced three new band options designed with explorers and athletes in mind: Trail Loop, Alpine Loop and Ocean Band.

Other products announced by Apple at Wednesday's event include the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the second generation of AirPods Pro.

Apple's "Far Out" event took place a day after its competitor, Google, announced its first-ever smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, would launch at an event Oct. 6.