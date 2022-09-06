Expand / Collapse search
Google to roll out smartwatch, Pixel 7 phones during Oct. 6 event

The launch will introduce a lineup of new devices

Google announced Tuesday that its launch event for the latest edition of its Pixel smartphone and its first-ever smartwatch will take place in early October.

The Made by Google event, scheduled for Oct. 6 in New York, will introduce a lineup of new devices, including the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch, according to a Google blog post. New additions to the Nest smart home portfolio will also debut that day, the company said.

People will be able to buy the new products on Google's online store and at its physical stores in the New York City area starting Oct. 6, according to the blog post. 

The soon-to-launch Pixel Watch aims to bring "together Google's helpfulness and Fitbit's health and fitness expertise," Google said in the blog post. Google announced it would acquire fitness and exercise-tracking brand Fitbit in late 2019 and completed the $2.1-billion purchase in January 2021.

The company previewed the smartwatch, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro in May 2022 at its annual developer conference. 

Google's announcement of the product launch event comes as one of its competitors, Apple, is slated to hold its "Far Out" event Wednesday at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple is widely expected to announce the iPhone 14 and the latest iteration of the Apple Watch at the event.