Apple showcases iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods at 'Far Out' product event

Apple has unveiled the latest iterations of its iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods during the tech giant's "Far Out" event on Wednesday.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will be more durable than previous models and will feature crash detection and a new temperature sensor that can be used to help track women's health, including ovulation. A new low power mode extends battery life to 36 hours from 18 hours by temporarily disabling its always-on display and workout notifications.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will come in four colors: Midnight, Starlight, Silver and Product Red, and three stainless steel finishes: Silver, Gold and Graphite. Pricing starts at $399 for GPS models and $499 for cellular models. Preorders begin Wednesday and will be available on Sept. 16.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.