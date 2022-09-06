Expand / Collapse search
Brazil suspends Apple from selling iPhones without charger

Brazil's government on Tuesday ordered Apple Inc to stop selling iPhones without a battery charger in the country, claiming that the company provides an incomplete product to consumers.

The Justice Ministry fined Apple $2.38 million and ordered the cancelation of the sale of the iPhone 12 and newer models, in addition to suspending the sale of any iPhone model that does not come with a power charger.

In the order, published in the country's official gazette, the ministry argued that the iPhone was lacking an essential component in a "deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers".

Apple iPhone

Brazil's government ruled that Apple can no longer sell iPhones, without chargers. Pictured: iPhone 13 Pro at an Apple Store in Manhattan, New York City, New York, on March 18, 2022. (REUTERS/Mike Segar / Reuters Photos)

The authorities rejected Apple's argument that the practice had the purpose of reducing carbon emissions saying that there is no evidence of environmental protection from selling the smartphone without a charger.

The order comes a day before Apple Inc is expected to announce its new iPhone model.

Apple declined to comment on the matter.

