Apple's iOS 17.2 brings journaling-focused iPhone app and other features

'Journal' app users can put things like photos, videos and music in their entries

People with iPhones now have access to a new app centered on journaling. 

The app, fittingly called "Journal," allows iPhone users to "capture and write about everyday moments and special events in their lives," Apple said Monday.

The iPhone maker included it in the iOS 17.2 update that contained a slew of other things, such as an Action Button translation feature and spatial video recording. 

The Apple logo on a store in Sydney

The Apple Inc. logo at one of the company's stores in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, March 18, 2022. The debut of Apple's latest iPhone brings a change to the way its U.S. customers can purchase the device, a move toward cutting wireless carriers out (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In addition to the text that "Journal" app users put in a given entry, they can also incorporate a wide variety of content in them. That includes photos, videos, audio recordings, news articles and music, among other things, according to Apple.

The "Journal" app can also surface personalized suggestions for journaling ideas, either by "on-device machine learning" or by third-party apps via its Journaling Suggestions API, the company said. For the machine-learning journaling suggestions, the app looks at user activity.

Users can have the app automatically encourage them to make entries on a designated schedule. 

Apple iPhone New York City NYC

IPhones are displayed in the Apple Store on Feb. 3, 2023, in New York City. (Leonardo Munoz/VIEWpress via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Apple touted the privacy of its new app, pointing to the encryption it has both on the iPhone when the device as a whole has a passcode and when a person uses iCloud to store what they’ve written. Users can make it so that the "Journal" app can only open with their passcode, Face ID or Touch ID on top of that, according to the company.

Apple Worldwide Product Marketing Vice President Bob Borchers said the iPhone maker was "excited to bring the benefits of journaling to more people."

An Apple headquarters sign

Close-up of blue logo on sign with facade of headquarters buildings in background near the headquarters of Apple Computers in the Silicon Valley, Cupertino, California, August 26, 2018.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Multiple reports said iPhones from as far back as 2018 can support the overall update.

The company officially introduced its latest slate of iPhones — the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — back in mid-September. More recently, it unveiled new interactions of its iMac and MacBook Pros.

Separately, on Monday, its Apple TV platform also got a revamp.

Apple Inc