Former Apple CEO compares this 'extraordinary' new product to the invention of the iPhone

A former Apple CEO echoed company founder Tim Cook's praise of its newest product as being as revolutionary as the iPhone.

Nearly 17 years after iPhone hit the market, former Apple CEO John Sculley told FOX Business that Cook is "100 percent right" in his recent comments that the Apple Vision Pro headset has joined the "pantheon of groundbreaking products that have defined Apple and redefined technology as we know it."

"I worked with Steve Jobs back when he was creating the Macintosh, and so I know what you go through with developing a whole new user experience," Sculley said Monday on "The Claman Countdown."

"What Tim Cook and his team have done is more than extraordinary."

Sculley said the Vision Pro goes "way beyond" what Facebook parent company Meta concocted in creating the Oculus, adding that it will have a noticeable impact on Apple's "shock value."

"The experience is superb in every detail. It's like something I've never seen before," he said.

The Vision Pro is reportedly Apple's first new product to be released within the last seven years, and Cook was on hand at New York City's flagship Apple Store for its launch.

However, there was at least one report of an arrest connected to the new product, as host Liz Claman said a California man was caught driving his Tesla while wearing it. Varying reports said the man later claimed the video of the incident was simply a "skit" and that he was never actually detained.

Sculley said that, nonetheless, Apple has done a great job of integrating the Vision Pro into the Mac, iPhone and iPad, predicting there will be innumerable apps released to interface with the VR headset.

"They really came up with something that is radically different. And it's not like former devices which people would put on as goggles, where you would get a headache after 15 or 20 minutes: It's, really well-thought through, and they took their time to get it right," he said.

The Apple Vision Pro is priced starting at $3,499 for a 256GB device, while a 1TB device starts at $3,899.