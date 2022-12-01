Apple CEO Tim Cook ignores questions on whether he supports protests in China

The CEO of tech giant Apple refused to comment on the ongoing protests in China, a political development with serious implications for his company.

FOX Business caught up with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday as he arrived for meetings with lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Cook – asked by FOX Business whether he supported the Chinese people's right to protest and his thoughts on the factory workers beaten by authorities – remained silent.

Cook further remained silent when asked if he regretted Apple reportedly restricting AirDrop access that protesters used to evade surveillance of the Chinese government.

Cook also refused to comment on whether he stood by his company's business dealings with the Chinese Communist Party.

Cook is the first major tech leader to take the temperature of the incoming tech-hostile GOP House, meeting with several Republican leaders in Washington this week.

The quiet meetings will provide the first indication of how lawmakers plan to handle tech giants. At center stage is Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who will chair the House Judiciary Committee and could oversee critical antitrust debates regarding Apple's app store and Amazon, among other things.

Cook would have no doubt faced a grilling on the issue in his meeting with Jordan this week, as the Judiciary Committee has played an extensive role in antitrust issues relating to the app store, and Jordan is among the most vocal lawmakers in the country when it comes to Big Tech bias against conservatives.

Cook is no stranger to stepping into the breach of GOP criticism, however.

He made a similar move in 2016 when former President Donald Trump raged against Apple for shipping its manufacturing overseas.

FOX Business' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.