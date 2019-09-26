Americans rely more on streaming services than traditional TV: Report

Americans are relying more on streaming services than traditional television in part because of smart TVs, connected devices or smart television apps, like Roku, Amazon Firestick and Apple TV, according to the Horowitz report.

About 66% of American adults who stream watch more than half of their entertainment on streaming services, Horowitz found in its report analyzing U.S. television content viewers.

That’s up from 57% last year.

It found that 73% of people who use streaming services do so over a TV set at least once a week. Meanwhile, 24% said they do all their streaming on a television set.

According to the report, even people who don’t subscribe to traditional cable or satellite service stream shows on their TV.

That shows that television content and the TV experience are important, even if viewers question the value of pay-TV as it has been packaged, priced and delivered, a press release about the report said.

However, people are also streaming on other devices. According to the report, 55% of respondents stream on their computer, 48% stream on their smartphone and 30% stream on their tablet.

The report found that people use an average of 2.4 subscription video on demand services — with Netflix as the most popular.

“The streaming environment will become increasingly cumbersome to navigate — and more expensive — with media companies like Disney and NBC launching their own streaming apps and removing their content from Netflix and other platforms,” Adriana Waterston, Horowitz’s SVP of Insights and Strategy said in the release.

“We keep hearing from consumers that they wish there were a service they could subscribe to, to pay one price to access all the content they want and have it organized all in one place, but that they can watch anytime, anywhere, on any screen," Waterson said.

In a sense, consumers want a multichannel video programming distributor, like cable or satellite services, but with the convenience, control, portability, flexibility, and value for the money they get with streaming, Waterston added.