Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to headline Super Bowl halftime show

Pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-headline the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami next February, the NFL announced on Thursday.

The collaboration marks the first Super Bowl halftime show produced by music mogul Jay Z’s entertainment firm, Roc Nation. Lopez and Shakira each confirmed the news in social media posts.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

Both artists have sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Lopez is best known for her hit singles “If You had My Love” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” while Shakira’s top songs include “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever.”

An accomplished actress, Lopez stars in box office hit “Hustlers,” which is currently in theaters.

Super Bowl LIV will air on Fox on Feb. 2 and will be broadcast in 180 countries. The game regularly draws more than 100 million viewers, making its halftime show among the biggest music events of the year.

"I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world -- and to top it off, on my birthday!" said Shakira. "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!"

Past performers at the Super Bowl halftime show include Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga. While the NFL does not pay artists to perform, the league covers production costs. Headliners generally see a noticeable spike in sales of their music after the performance.