Watch: Early Super Bowl teasers for some million-dollar ads

The Super Bowl airs Feb. 2 on FOX and advertisers are revving to go.

Each year comes with new commercials and celebrity endorsements but some, like 1995’s Budweiser frogs and 2008’s talking E-Trade babies, can tend to outshine the others.

With 100 million viewers expected to tune in on traditional and streaming platforms, it’s no wonder that airtime is expensive: For this year's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, a 30-second spot costs $5.6 million, according to AdWeek, up from last year's $5 million.

And the cost of a spot has more than doubled over the last 15 years.

In ad revenue alone, NFL raked in $400 million for the big game last year. This year, some new names are looking to spend big, too: President Trump and Democratic hopeful Michael Bloomberg both took out $10 million spots, and social media giant Facebook and video game streamer Twitch will reportedly air their first-ever Super Bowl commercials.

Here’s an early look at some ad teasers for Super Bowl LIIV:

Bud Light Seltzer

Anheuser-Busch plans four minutes of commercials, according to the Wall Street Journal. A 60-second spot will tout the brand’s Bud Light and new Bud Light Seltzer.

Cheetos

This upcoming ad will be the second big-game buy for Cheetos. It ran a 30-second spot in 2009 that showed a woman using the snack to lure pigeons toward a loud phone talker.

Doritos

This is not Doritos’ first time in the spotlight. (It ran an ad with the Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper last year.) Owner Frito-Lay confirmed the snack will get a 2020 placement.

Fabletics

This women’s sportswear brand has leaned on big names like singer Kelly Rowland to advertise in the past: “I'm all about embracing your natural curves and being proud of your body. I think all women will feel amazing in these pieces,” Rowland said in a press release.

Hyundai

Hyundai is expected to roll out a campaign for its 2020 Sonata. The brand announced the car at the New York Auto Show last year. It will feature an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Turbo Tax

With tax season around the corner, Intuit Turbo Tax is getting the word out with a 45-second ad, “All People Are Tax People,” which argues doing taxes can be simple.

