Heisman winner Joe Burrow walks off field with $100,000 and a lit cigar

Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Borrow knows how to win in style.

After Monday’s 42-25 win over Clemson, the 23-year-old Heisman Trophy winner walked triumphantly off the field with a lit cigar and the game-winning football.

And that ball is estimated to be worth at least $100,000, according to Ken Goldin, the founder and chief executive officer at Goldin Auctions, a New Jersey-based standalone auction house that has sold more than $700 million in sports collectibles.

“I basically looked at some college items that I’ve sold and the most famous item was a 2013 game-winning helmet from an Auburn-Alabama game [that sold] for $47,000,” Goldin told FOX Business. “I figured that, since [Burrow’s ball] is from a championship game, which appeals to more people, it would be much higher in value and worth at least double.”

Some other items Goldin has sold include a T206 White Border Honus Wagner trading card for $3 million and a Mike Piazza post-9/11 game jersey for $365,073.

LSU’s national championship win is its first since 2007. Burrow led the Tigers to victory with five touchdown passes and another score on the ground, winning the game’s Most Valuable Player Award and breaking several longstanding records in the process.

The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business, but Goldin doesn’t think Burrow will part with the game-winning ball anytime soon because players tend to save memorabilia from historic events and it could increase in value if the quarterback decides to declare to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, which he is likely to do.

