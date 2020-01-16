Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Super Bowl Sunday: Heinz, Planters serve up ads in this year's big game

A 30-second spot is going for $5.6 million.

A couple of Kraft Heinz brands are returning to the Super Bowl next month.

Heinz is introducing HoneyRacha, while continuing the narrative of what Planters' Mr. Peanut will do for his friends.

In its first Super Bowl appearance since 2016, Heinz ketchup will air a 30-second spot in the game’s second quarter.

The spot produced by the Wieden+Kennedy agency was directed by Roman Coppola, the son of noted director Francis Ford Coppola.

The spot will mostly showcase ketchup, with a cameo of the soon-to-be-released HoneyRacha sauce, which is a mashup of honey and Sriracha flavors.

Super Bowl LIV will be played Feb. 2 and broadcast on FOX, which sold its available spots before Thanksgiving, with prices for a 30-second spot topping out at $5.6 million, compared with $5.3 million in 2019, according to AdWeek.

