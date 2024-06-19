Tom Brady joins Gopuff, instant commerce leader, in multiyear strategic partnership

As a man who is constantly on the move, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady needs things quick and easy.

That is why the latest partnership Brady has under his belt is one with Gopuff, the leading instant commerce company, which was announced on Thursday.

For those not familiar with Gopuff, the instant commerce platform is built around fast delivery times, providing everything from household essentials, to groceries, to over-the-counter medications to thousands of consumers daily.

This multiyear partnership is one that Brady plans to be hands-on, working with the company on product development, content creation and much more to build brand awareness, while also delivering some unique customer experiences.

"Since my first time using Gopuff, I’ve been amazed by how fast and seamless the deliveries are, offering so many different options right at your fingertips," said Brady in an official press release of the partnership announcement. "I’m excited to be working with the Gopuff team to continue to drive innovation and help create an even better experience for their customers."

Yakir Gola, CEO and co-founder of Gopuff added, "We’re thrilled to welcome Tom Brady, one of the most recognizable and respected athletes in the world, to Team Blue."

"For more than two decades, Tom made history on the field, breaking records, outperforming nearly every expectation and leading teams to victory. With a shared passion for innovation, together we’ll redefine the future of commerce and make Gopuff the world’s go-to solution for immediate, everyday needs."

During his player career through now, Brady has become an expert in health and wellness, especially when it comes to his TB12 brand.

In the coming weeks, Brady will have a curated category on the Gopuff app and the company’s website that will be complete with TB12, Nobull and other wellness products.

There will also be exclusive production collaborations, where both sides will work together to get the most unique products available exclusively for Gopuff customers.

Also, Gopuff is known for their collaborative "bag" collections, where partners make their best go-to bag featuring snacks, drinks and more – all the essentials they would like on a given day.

Of course, there will be "The Brady Bag." However, Gopuff will be launching its first-ever celebrity tote bag and collection through this partnership with Brady.

Finally, this partnership will help Brady in the sports realm, as it will become the official instant delivery partner of Team Brady’s E1 electric powerboat racing team.

This is Gopuff’s biggest partnership to date, and it makes sense considering how widely popular Brady is.

Brady has proven he is not just the greatest quarterback of all-time, but he is a great entrepreneur and someone who puts time and effort into his businesses as well as partnerships.

So, with that in mind, this is only the tip of the iceberg for what Brady and Gopuff have planned as this partnership kicks off.

