Tom Brady’s TB12 offers coronavirus health care workers free virtual fitness sessions

TB12 CEO John Burns said Friday that the fitness brand founded by Tom Brady and his trainer Alex Guerrero, is giving back by offering sessions free of charge to health care and frontline workers as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“Usually what we charge consumers is $50 for a session with the body coach,” TB12 CEO John Burns told FOX Business’ Ashley Webster. “But… we're giving this to the health care workers out there at no charge so that we can do our part to help them really battle through what they're experiencing on the frontlines and stay healthy and do what they can to take care of themselves.”

Burns said since the company was forced to close its facilities, online presence and response to virtual coaching has been “overwhelming.”

“It’s been terrific,” Burns said. “The response has been overwhelming and the amount of gratitude we've gotten from the health care community has been terrific.”

Coaching appointments can be made online for 30-minute personal sessions with a TB12 body coach, focusing on full-body balance.

“We help people with everything from exercise and movement, to nutrition, to mental fitness and keeping themselves calm and centered in these unique times,” he said.

Upon introducing the virtual shift, Brady, himself stressed the importance of healthy living in a video.

“Our goal at TB12 isn’t just better training, it’s better living,” Brady said. “We’re in this together.”

Before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month, Brady spent 20 years with the New England Patriots and won six Super Bowls during his tenure with the team.

The brand has also launched a give-back program. When customers spend $100 on TB12 e-commerce, the company will donate $12 to a charity of choice.

