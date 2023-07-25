Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning lands first NIL deal with Panini America

One of the more sought after college football recruits in recent memory has signed his first known name, image and likeness (NIL) deal.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning and trading card company Panini America announced an exclusive multiyear partnership Tuesday ahead of Manning’s first season with the Longhorns.

"Getting my first Panini trading card is something I couldn’t have imagined growing up," Manning said in a statement. "Working with Panini to have my first trading card benefit the larger community is special. Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives is something that has always been important to my family."

Manning’s first Panini trading card is being auctioned off from July 25-29 to kick off the partnership.

All proceeds from the 1-of-1 Arch Manning Throwback Prizm Black Autographed card will go to St. David’s HealthCare and St. David’s Foundation.

"Arch Manning is an outstanding addition to the Panini family, and we are proud to serve as his first and only NIL partner ," said Jason Howarth, senior vice president of marketing and athlete relations for Panini America.

"We couldn’t be more pleased that our first activity together will go toward such a worthy cause. We look forward to working with Arch on many other exciting initiatives in the years to come."

Manning, the nephew of NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, will enter the 2023 college season behind sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers.

"I thought Quinn was really efficient today," head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the Longhorns' spring game, according to ESPN. "I think it's pretty clear to say that Quinn's our starting quarterback, and we feel very good about that."

The Longhorns are the favorites to win the Big 12 conference in 2023 after finishing atop the Big 12’s preseason poll, voted on by media representatives, for the first time since the conference went to a format without divisions in 2011.

Texas is looking to win its first conference championship since 2009 as it enters its final year in the Big 12 before heading to the SEC in 2024.