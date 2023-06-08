Card collectors offering $1M for one-of-a-kind 'Lord of the Rings' trading card yet to be released

A collectible trading card game, Magic: The Gathering, will release a new Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth expansion card pack on June 23, with a special card that is already worth $1 million.

Inside the new expansion is a one-of-a-kind "One Ring" card that will only be included in one booster pack, making the card truly "precious," IGN, formerly known as Imagine Games Network, recently shared on its video game and media website.

Dave and Adam's Card World is a buying and collecting card trading company that has issued a "$1 million bounty" for the One Ring card, and the public announcement was made on the company's Twitter on June 7.



"This is a million dollar card. I don't feel like it's that aggressive an offer," Adam Martin, CEO and Owner of Dave & Adam's, told Fox News Digital.

Magic: The Gathering was first released in 1993.

"In all that time, they have never done anything where there is just one," Martin shared.

Another card collector, Cassius Marsh Sr., offered $500,000 for the One Ring card on the same day, according to the collector and investor's Twitter.

The bounty set for the 1/1 "Lord of the Rings" card (a card where only one exists) will never expire.

"I think this should be unlimited," Martin commented. "This card is going to be forever."

If the card is found and the $1 million bounty is paid, "it will easily become the most expensive and sought after Magic: The Gathering card of all time," IGN reported.

The current record is reportedly held by a Black Lotus card that was sold for $540,000 at an auction in March earlier this year, according to several collector and hobbyists sites.

The reward could not be handed out due to extenuating circumstances — meaning the special one-of-a-kind card may never be found.

The card will be randomly placed in any booster pack, which could result in the expansion set never leaving the shelves or ever being opened.

Since the 1/1 One Ring card is already worth $1 million to collectors and investors, it could be worth even more in the future, IGN shared.

The card can also be found by a fan who has not heard about the high-money offer, or the card could get damaged by an unsuspecting cardholder who is unaware of the card's value, IGN noted.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth was announced for release in 2021, IGN shared.

The trading website released a sneak-peek of cards in the upcoming expansion back earlier this year, along with the announcement of the 1/1 One Ring card.

Martin said there is another card that is set to be released next year that may also receive the $1 million bounty, but he did not disclose the name of the specialty card.