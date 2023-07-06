Olivia Dunne starts fund to help fellow LSU female athletes get NIL deals

Olivia Dunne is one of the highest-grossing college athletes, thanks to NIL deals, but she doesn’t want to be the only one benefiting from these life-changing partnerships.

Dunne launched "The Livvy Fund" Thursday, which is designed to help female student-athletes at her Louisiana State University campus secure NIL deals.

The Livvy Fund is in partnership with Bayou Traditions, which is the Tigers’ official organization for NIL opportunities for university athletes.

"The collectives mostly go to the men’s sports here at LSU, and I just want to fight for equal NIL opportunities," she told Sports Illustrated.

"It’s very important to help educate other student-athletes here at LSU on how to be a savvy businesswoman and how to partner with brands."

Dunne’s popularity on social media, especially TikTok, where she has 7.6 million followers, has led the Tigers gymnast to become the highest-paid female college athlete, earning approximately $3.5 million from her NIL deals, per On3.

"As a female student-athlete, I have been fortunate enough to build a strong social media following and establish valuable brand partnerships that have launched my career in ways I couldn’t imagine," the 20-year-old said in a press release.

Some of those brands Dunne has partnered with include Caktus AI, Motorola and more.

Dunne, who has her senior season upcoming in NCAA gymnastics, was featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in May.

Dunne isn’t the only female athlete who has cashed in recently. Fellow Tigers Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson used their success as 2023 NCAA women’s basketball champions to ink NIL deals.

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, just announced their college careers on the basketball court are done after years at the University of Miami. Like Dunne, they’ve used their social media presence to make NIL deals.

Dunne is one of the pioneers of these deals for female athletes, and she won’t stop leading the way.

"I am excited to build on this momentum by leveraging my connections and sharing my knowledge in the NIL space to create more opportunities for LSU female-student athletes while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports," she said.