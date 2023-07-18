Eric LeGrand honored to make Rutgers history with bourbon brand partnership at alma mater

Eric LeGrand and Rutgers University Athletics are synonymous: You can't know one without the other.

LeGrand's tragic injury that occurred in 2010 while playing for the Scarlet Knights football team, which led him to become paralyzed from the neck down, has since turned into a story of triumph. LeGrand has been an inspiration to many, as he continues his fight to fulfill his vow of walking again.

On this journey, LeGrand has also showcased his business savvy, and his latest venture — Eric LeGrand Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey — has found its home at Rutgers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

LeGrand and Rutgers Athletics announced a first-of-its-kind, multi-year partnership that will feature his bourbon at sporting events. His bourbon, which launched in March 2023, will be available for Rutgers fans at SHI Stadium and Jersey Mike’s Arena.

To say being the first-ever spirits brand partner with his alma mater is special is an understatement to LeGrand.

"I love that because of Rutgers, the history, the birthplace of college football. My jersey was the first jersey ever retired there, and now the first spirits partner with Rutgers Athletics," he told Fox Business Digital. "I just think it’s huge especially with how much the university means to me and what they have given me, supported me over the years.

"To now be able to be tied to it with my business is just amazing."

ERIC LEGRAND TALKS DAMAR HAMLIN, HOW TRAINING STAFFS AVED THEIR LIVES: ‘BOTH OF US WOULDN’T BE HERE TODAY'

LeGrand teamed up with spirits entrepreneur Brian Axelrod, who helped with Jay-Z's popular D'USSE cognac brand and Conor McGregor's Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, to bring together his love for bourbon — a spirit he feels exemplifies every bit of his personality and his journey in life.

"Bourbon is just something that fits me, my nature, who I am," he explained. "You can’t make bourbon overnight just like my recovery. It takes time, it takes patience, it takes precision to make bourbon. It’s something you drink and cheers life to. You have celebratory moments you drink bourbon to, and people raise a glass to a toast of bourbon.

"That just fits my personality and who I am. People didn’t realize that until I got into this business, and I’m happy to be able to share more and how I enjoy it."

LeGrand added that Axelrod wants to make sure that this bourbon goes down in history.

"You want this name and this story to be told long after we're long gone off this Earth," LeGrand recalled Axelrod saying to him.

LeGrand also opened up "LeGrand Coffee House" in his hometown of Woodbridge, New Jersey. He jokes around that, with the bourbon business now, he tells his friends "I can take care of you in the morning and take care of you in that evening."

But bourbon is where his mind is at because he has a big goal in mind despite it being on shelves for just four months now.

"I want to be the bourbon of New Jersey," he said. After that, the sky is the limit.

When you're partnered with such an iconic university in New Jersey, that's definitely a good start. LeGrand knows that some Rutgers athletic staffers love his product already, but he needs to get head football coach Greg Schiano, who has been a pillar for him since his injury occurred while he was on his team, on board.

EAGLES' DEVONTA SMITH STAYING COMFORTABLE IN STYLE WITH VRST ON AND OFF THE FIELD

"He'll support the brand because that's what he does, but I don't think he's the bourbon guy. I might have to change his mind on that," LeGrand said laughing.

As the college football season approaches quickly, LeGrand will have his bourbon in hand while he hopes his Scarlet Knights have a successful season. It's been tough sledding for Schiano's group since joining the Big Ten, with powerhouses like Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State on the schedule.

However, LeGrand believes a perfect moment would come this season that's worthy of a LeGrand Bourbon toast.

"If we raise a glass, it’s celebrating going to a bowl game," he admitted. "That’s what you want to do. Gotta get to a bowl game.

"I’ll raise a damn bottle for that one."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For every case of bourbon sold, LeGrand will be donating $5.20, in honor of his retired No. 52 that he wore at Rutgers, to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, which is dedicated to curing spinal cord injuries.