What is Peyton Manning's net worth?

Even in retirement, longtime NFL quarterback Peyton Manning remains one of the top-paid figures in professional sports.

Continue Reading Below

Manning, 43, retired after the 2015 NFL season as the highest-earning player in league history. He earned more than $248 million in salary during 18 NFL seasons.

Manning’s record stood until earlier this year, when his younger brother, longtime New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, retired with more than $250 million in career earnings from salary. However, massive contracts were only one source of income for the elder Manning brother.

WHAT IS ROGER FEDERER'S NET WORTH?

The former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts standout earned an additional $150 million from endorsements during his NFL career, according to Forbes. He has long-term partnerships with top brands such as Gatorade, Nationwide Insurance and Buick.

At the time of his retirement, Manning’s net worth was estimated to be north of $150 million, according to the Denver Post.

Manning was a longtime brand ambassador for Papa John’s Pizza, at one point holding an ownership stake in at least 31 store locations. He sold his stake in the pizza chain in early 2018, shortly after the NFL and Papa John’s ended their sponsorship deal.

WHAT IS CONOR MCGREGOR'S NET WORTH?

The future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee also held ownership stakes in two Anheuser-Busch distributorships in Louisiana. Manning’s ties to the brand became widely known after he mentioned his desire to drink a Budweiser following his win at Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In retirement, Manning has shifted toward work in the media, hosting a docuseries, “Peyton’s Places,” on the ESPN+ streaming service. He reportedly turned down an offer to join the broadcast booth for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” prior to the 2019 season.

Manning has also been linked to potential political aspirations, though he has not publicly indicated that he will one day run for office. In 2017, then-outgoing Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said it was “possible” that Manning could run for an open U.S. Senate seat in the state. Manning played college football at the University of Tennessee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM