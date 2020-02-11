What is Roger Federer's net worth?

Longtime tennis star Roger Federer is one of the top-earning players in the sport’s history, combining a decorated on-court career with a bevy of high-end endorsement deals.

Federer, 38, has earned nearly $130 million in prize money from ATP Tour events during his professional career. The Swiss-born star ranks second all-time in that category, trailing only his longtime rival, Novak Djokovic.

But Federer’s on-court earnings are small in comparison to his business empire. He ranks as one of the most marketable athletes in the world in any sport.

A long-term deal with Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo is among Federer’s most lucrative partnerships. After a lengthy partnership with Nike, Federer signed a 10-year deal with Uniqlo in 2018 that was said to be worth $300 million.

Federer earned more than $93 million in the 12 months prior to July 2019 alone, according to Forbes. Of that total, $86 million stemmed from endorsement deals.

Aside from Uniqlo, Federer has deals with Barilla pasta, Rolex and Credit Suisse, among other brands. His deal with Credit Suisse recently drew scrutiny from climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who challenged Federer on social media regarding his dealings with the bank given its investment in fossil fuel assets.

Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles during his career, more than any other male player in tennis history. He has been particularly dominant at Wimbledon, winning the men’s singles title on eight separate occasions.

Federer is one of just eight men to complete a career Grand Slam with wins at all four of tennis’s major tournaments. He held the world No. 1 ranking for a record 310 weeks, including 237 consecutive weeks at his peak.

