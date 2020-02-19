Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NFL

NFL's Tom Brady to skeptics: I'll 'prove you wrong'

The longtime New England Patriot's future has been the subject of widespread speculation as questions swirl about his future

By FOXBusiness
close
Super Bowl champion and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Theismann discusses the price of going to this year’s NFL championship and the future of Tom Brady’s career.video

Joe Theismann: Tom Brady will likely sign a two-year contract with Patriots

Super Bowl champion and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Theismann discusses the price of going to this year’s NFL championship and the future of Tom Brady’s career.

Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was loud and clear in a recent message posted to his social media: he’s going to prove his skeptics wrong.

Continue Reading Below

The NFL star and three-time MVP appeared to be exercising with supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen when he posted the messages to his Instagram story, according to the social media account and the New York Post, which was able to capture some screengrabs of the postings before they expired or were deleted.

TOM BRADY, PATRIOTS HAVE 'NO MOVEMENT' ON CONTRACT TALKS: REPORT

“Go ahead and bet against me,” he wrote in the series of Instagram stories, according to the Post. Brady was wearing a “Gratitude & Determination” shirt from his TB12 clothing line.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Brady’s future has been the subject of widespread speculation as questions swirl about whether the 42-year-old will remain with the six-time Super Bowl champs, or if he’ll move on to another team. Brady's current contract with the Patriots will expire on March 18, when NFL free agency begins.

TOM BRADY MAY HAVE INTERESTED TEAMS COME TO HIM DURING FREE AGENCY: REPORT

“And you think you’ve seen the best of me??” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m grateful for you doubting me and I’m determined to prove you wrong … again.”

Tom Brady looks on from the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

HOW MUCH IS TOM BRADY WORTH?

Brady initially fueled speculation he would be retiring from the sport with an ominous-looking social media post, but quashed those fears during a Super Bowl ad for Hulu, in which he promotes the streaming service and adds: "Me? I'm not going anywhere."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM