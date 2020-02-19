Tom Brady may have interested teams come to him during free agency: report

The uncertainty surrounding Tom Brady and the New England Patriots is something that has not been seen in quite a while and things continue to get cloudier as the official start of the NFL offseason nears.

Continue Reading Below

While it’s unclear what Brady is going to do come next month, NBC Sports Boston reported Tuesday that the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback might have prospective teams come to him instead of the other way around.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Brady and his agent Don Yee have already heard from teams who are interested in signing the 42-year-old, according to Pro Football Talk which cited the business aspect to bringing him in – ticket sales, jersey sales and marketability.

No team has expressed interest in bringing in Brady outright, except for Patriots owner Robert Kraft who said he wants to have the quarterback on the team in 2020 and beyond but was willing to let him experience free agency in the spring.

COLIN KAEPERNICK PLANS MEMOIR ABOUT NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTEST

The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins have all been named as potential landing spots for Brady should he part ways from New England.

Brady has not given away which way he was leaning one way or another. He has expressed interest in playing until he’s 45 years old and has vowed several times to continue playing in 2020.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Brady threw for 4,057 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes, leading the team to another AFC East division title in 2019.