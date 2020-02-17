Tom Brady, Patriots have 'no movement' on contract talks: Report

With Tom Brady just one month away from NFL free agency, the New England Patriots haven’t made progress toward a potential contract extension with their longtime star, according to a report on Sunday.

The two sides have had “no movement” on talks related to a new deal, ESPN reported. Brady has spent his entire 20-year career with the Patriots.

Brady and his representatives can begin negotiating with other teams on March 16, when the NFL’s “legal tampering” window begins. NFL free agency begins on March 18. Brady’s existing deal with the Patriots is void on that date, and the Patriots are unable to apply the franchise tag to keep him due to a clause in his last contract.

At present, it’s unclear if Brady will prioritize a financial windfall or a chance at another Super Bowl when free agency begins.

The Patriots are willing to pay Brady more than $30 million per season to retain his services, the NFL Network reported earlier this month. At the same time, Brady reportedly wants a commitment that the team would surround him with offensive weapons before he would return.

The Patriots are just one of several teams expected to have an interest in Brady. Rumored destinations for the six-time Super Bowl champion include the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Like the Patriots, the Raiders are willing to pay Brady $30 million per season to sign him, longtime NFL beat reporter Larry Fitzgerald reported.

Brady has earned more than $235 million in salary during his NFL career. To date, he has not given any indication as to where he will eventually sign.

