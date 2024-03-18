March Madness: Nike, Jordan top Under Armour and Adidas in NCAA tournament field

March Madness has arrived, and the NCAA Men's Division I basketball tournament is set to begin this week with the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the Round of 64 games on Thursday and Friday.

While college athletes will be competing on the hardwood, apparel brands that sponsor their teams are competing for exposure and hoping the teams they are backing make deep runs in the tournament.

Four athletic brands will have teams they sponsor in this year's NCAA tournament field: Nike, Jordan (which is a brand within Nike), Adidas and Under Armour. Of the 68 teams in the 2024 tournament field, Nike sponsors 36 while another six wear Jordan, with Under Armour 16 and Adidas sponsoring 10.

Here is a look at which apparel brands are sponsoring the teams that will determine whether your bracket is busted this year.

Nike

Oregon-headquartered Nike leads the way with 36 teams in this year's field, including several favorites. The lineup includes a pair of No. 1 seeds: the defending NCAA champion UConn Huskies, as well as the Purdue Boilermakers, who are led by reigning national player of the year Zach Edey. It also features a trio of No. 2 seeds – the Arizona Wildcats, Iowa State Cyclones and Tennessee Volunteers.

All four of the No. 3 seeds are also Nike programs, including the Kentucky Wildcats , Baylor Bears, Illinois Fighting Illini and the Creighton Bluejays. They are joined by a pair of No. 4 seeds, the Duke Blue Devils and Alabama Crimson Tide, plus the No. 5 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 6 seeds BYU Cougars and Clemson Tigers.

Nike's dominance extends to the middle- and lower-seeded teams looking to pull off upsets and make deep tournament runs, including:

No. 7 seeds Washington State Cougars , Dayton Flyers and Texas Longhorns

, Dayton Flyers and Texas Longhorns No. 8 seed Utah State Aggies

No. 9 seeds Michigan State Spartans and TCU Horned Frogs

and TCU Horned Frogs No. 10 seeds Boise State Broncos, Colorado Buffaloes , and Virginia Cavaliers

, and Virginia Cavaliers No. 11 seeds Oregon Ducks , New Mexico Lobos and Duquesne Dukes

, New Mexico Lobos and Duquesne Dukes No. 12 seeds Grand Canyon Antelopes and James Madison Dukes

No. 13 seeds Vermont Catamounts and Samford Bulldogs

No. 14 seeds Akron Zips and Oakland Grizzlies

No. 15 seeds Long Beach State 49ers and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

No. 16 seeds Stetson Hatters and Longwood Lancers

Jordan

Nike's Jordan Brand – named after basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan who still retains a percentage stake in the brand – sponsors six teams in this year's tournament. That list features three of the top eight seeds in the field, including Jordan's alma mater North Carolina.

No. 1 seeds Houston Cougars and North Carolina Tar Heels

and North Carolina Tar Heels No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles

No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs

No. 7 seed Florida Gators

No. 16 seed Howard Bison

Under Armour

Maryland-headquartered Under Armour will sponsor 16 teams in this year's tournament, led by the No. 4 seed Auburn Tigers, who won the SEC tournament championship.

Also featuring prominently in Under Armour's lineup are the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels , who won the WCC's regular season and tournament championships, and the No. 5 seed Wisconsin Badgers. Other Under Armour branded programs competing in this year's tournament include:

No. 6 seeds South Carolina Gamecocks and Texas Tech Red Raiders

and Texas Tech Red Raiders No. 9 seed Northwestern Wildcats

No. 10 seed Colorado State Rams

No. 12 seeds UAB Blazers and McNeese State Cowboys

No. 13 seeds Charleston Cougars and Yale Bulldogs

No. 14 seeds Colgate Raiders and Morehead State Eagles

No. 15 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits

No. 16 seeds Montana State Bobcats and Wagner Seahawks

Adidas

Ten teams in this year's tournament field are sponsored by apparel giant Adidas, which has its global headquarters in Germany and a North American headquarters in Oregon. Adidas' lineup is led by the No. 4 seed Kansas Jayhawks and includes the following brands.

No. 8 seeds Florida Atlantic Owls, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 9 seed Texas A&M Aggies

No. 10 seeds Drake Bulldogs and Nevada Wolfpack

No. 11 seed North Carolina State Wolfpack

No. 15 seed Saint Peter's Peacocks

No. 16 seed Grambling State Tigers

