LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne inks NIL deal with activewear company

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most followed NCAA athletes on social media and is racking up big name, image and likeness (NIL) deals in the new landscape that was created over the summer.

Dunne, who competes in the all-around for the Tigers, inked her latest deal with the activewear brand Vuori. With the partnership, the sophomore SEC gymnast will participate in a handful of marketing initiatives with the company over the next two years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"Fashion has always been a huge passion of mine," Dunne said in a news release. "Before college, my coach and I would design my own custom leotards for all my major competitions. I love expressing myself through my style and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing. I couldn’t be more proud that my first brand partnership is with them."

Dunne signed with WME Sports over the summer. She boasts more than 4.4 million followers on TikTok, 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 17,400 followers on Twitter.

DEION SANDERS' SON INKS NIL DEAL WITH BEATS BY DRE

"We are so excited to welcome Livvy to the Vuori family," Vuori’s vice president of marketing Nikki Sakelliou said in a news release. "When we think about who we are as a brand, we frequently return to the notion of wanting to encourage our community to lead happy, well-rounded lives—that’s what’s at the core of ‘The Rise. The Shine.’, our brand mantra. From her astonishing talents and determination as a gymnast to the positivity she spreads on social media, Livvy is a wonderful representation of the mindset we at Vuori aim to inspire."

In 2021, Dunne earned All-America honors on the uneven bars. She averaged 9.844 on the uneven bars and a 9.90 at the NCAA Championships. She was also named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

LSU’s gymnastics season starts Jan .7 with a meet against West Virginia.