Ryan Gaydos

Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma signs endorsement deal with Puma
Kyle Kuzma is the latest NBA player to join Puma.
Jacksonville Jaguars offer Minshew Mini Pack to capitalize on rookie quarterback's persona
Fans are lining up to get the Mineshew Mini Pack.
New York Mets fan sues team after suffering major eye injury in T-shirt cannon incident
A Mets fan claims he suffered a major eye injury at the hands of a T-shirt cannon.
Houston's 'Mattress Mack' places $3.5M bet on Astros to win World Series
A Houston furniture salesman placed an interesting bet on the Houston Astros to win the World Series this month.
Tampa Bay Lightning announce exclusive partnership with PepsiCo Beverages North America
The Tampa Bay Lightning have partnered with Pepsi.
Pro athletes hope new California law forces 'corrupt' NCAA to change
Champion pro athletes weigh in on California's "Fair Pay to Play Act."
Esports' quick rise has some universities offering degrees in gaming phenomenon
College across the United States are launching degrees in esports as the market surges.
Everlast features first-ever professional transgender boxer in new ad campaign
The first-ever professional transgender boxer is part of a famous brand's ad campaign.
NFL, referees' union reach new collective bargaining agreement
The NFL and the NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) reached a seven-year collective bargaining agreement, the league announced Saturday.
Nebraska football receiving $155M athletic facility, to be largest in US
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program is getting a major facilities upgrade.