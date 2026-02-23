Knicks' Jalen Brunson, LSU's Flau'jae Johnson help BODYARMOR's 'Choose Better' campaign before March Madness

It’s that time of year again in college basketball, and BODYARMOR Sports Drink is getting back on the court for the most anticipated tournament of the year.

BODYARMOR announced its return to college basketball as the official sports drink of the NCAA after seven years, beginning with the 2026 March Madness tournament.

As such, the brand committed to better hydration is refreshing its "Choose Better" campaign with LSU senior guard Flau’Jae Johnson, who is hoping to make a run this March for her second career title, and a two-time NCAA men’s basketball champion – New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson.

"For me, a couple of my career highlights happened during March Madness, so I think it’s a really unique spot for us," Brunson told FOX Business about his partnership with the brand and its return to the court. "Most importantly, the best thing about BODYARMOR and my favorite part is our ‘Choose Better’ campaign. For us, it’s always about choosing better when it comes to hydration and everything that you do."

The "Choose Better" campaign for BODYARMOR launched in April 2025, and this time, Brunson and Johnson are the ones urging all athletes, not just those on the March Madness stage, to make intentional changes to better themselves each and every day.

For Brunson, playing in the intense atmosphere of the NBA means creating the best routine possible to get the most out of himself on gamedays. When asked where he starts, he focused on what he puts into his body.

"Most importantly, it starts with hydration," Brunson explained. "I think no matter what, when you’re hydrated, your muscles [and] your body feel good. Obviously, you need nutrition as well. That’s how you replenish throughout the game, through hydration. So, that’s how I choose better."

Throughout this March Madness tournament, BODYARMOR products, which include towels, sports bottles and coolers, will be spotted on the court for all hydration purposes for the NCAA teams participating. There will also be BODYARMOR branding throughout broadcasts, digital platforms and in-arena signage during games.

"The NCAA is home to the most exciting championships in college sports, starting with March Madness," Tom Gargiulo, chief marketing officer at BODYARMOR, said in a statement. "As the Official Sports Drink of the NCAA, BODYARMOR is at the center of the biggest stage in college basketball."

And while Brunson and Johnson take center stage with March Madness, the brand also teamed up with more than 20 NIL athletes from colleges and universities across the country to support digital and social media content.

Johnson and Brunson are a part of a strong group of superstar partners with BODYARMOR, which includes NFL stars Joe Burrow and CeeDee Lamb.

"My partnership with BODYARMOR has been amazing since day one. Very similar core values in how they operate and how I operate, so it’s been great," Brunson said. "Obviously coming back with a sponsorship and partnership with NCAA March Madness – I think it’s going to be cool.

Brunson called his time on the March Madness court with Villanova "one of the most intense times in my life," so choosing better is certainly what these athletes want to do to hoist the championship trophy like he did years ago.

"Those times back in college and those championships, those were some of my favorite times," he said.

