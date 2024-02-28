Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale places $1M wager on Houston to win March Madness

Texas-based businessman and self-proclaimed Houston superfan Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is putting his money on the line once again.

The furniture store owner has made headlines in recent years for wagering large sums of money on his favorite teams.

At times, he has reaped big rewards, like his historic $75 million payout when the Astros won the 2022 World Series.

McIngvale's latest bet comes shortly before the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament tips off. He placed a $1 million wager on the Houston Cougars to win the 2024 national championship.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The top-ranked Cougars have been one of the best teams in the nation this season, and Houston's win over Cincinnati Tuesday was the team's sixth straight.

The Cougars have three regular-season games remaining and have 7.5-to-1 odds to hoist the national championship trophy in early April, according to the latest data from Caesars Sportsbook.

If the Cougars are the last team standing, McIngvale would be in line for an estimated $7.5 million payout.

POTENTIAL NO. 1 NFL DRAFT PICK CALEB WILLIAMS MADE $10M IN TWO SEASONS AT USC THROUGH NIL DEALS: REPORT

Despite advancing to the Final Four six times, the Cougars have never won a national title.

McIngvale routinely makes extravagant sports bets to cover promotions at his mattress stores. If the Cougars win the tournament, McIngvale's earnings will help fund the latest Gallery Furniture promotion. The promotion states that customers will receive a refund if they purchase a Tempur-Pedic mattress and adjustable base priced at $4,000 or more and Houston wins the national title.

McIngvale wagered $3 million on the TCU football team last year. He was counting on the Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

But TCU proved no match for the Southeastern Conference powerhouse, and Georgia cruised to a 65-7 victory to claim the program's second consecutive national title.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, hosts this year's men's Final Four.