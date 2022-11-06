'Mattress Mack' scores $75 million payday with Astros' World Series victory

Jim McIngvale, better known as "Mattress Mack," cashed in big time when the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 to win the World Series on Saturday night.

McIngvale won a record $75 million on the bets he made on the Astros to win the title. It’s the largest payout on a single legal sports bet in U.S. history. He wagered a total of $10 million with numerous sportsbooks to cash in.

His best included a $3 million wager made in May with Caesars Sportsbook at 10-to-1 odds. He totaled $2 million in bets with BetMGM, $2 million with Barstool Sports, and $1 million each with Wynn, Unibet and Betfred.

"I have no fear in me," he said Tuesday in Atlantic City, New Jersey. "I have a high tolerance for risk. If I lose, there's always another day."

The fearlessness paid off.

"How tweet it is 75 million," he wrote in a tweet with a picture of him with a briefcase full of money.

The Gallery Furniture owner also released a statement thanking his wife, Linda, the Astros and the city of Houston. He referenced the incident in which he cursed at Phillies fans while defending Jose Altuve.

"This last week has been especially… beyond words," he said. "An incident that was just me trying to defend my city, and our team galvanized the city. It’s beyond words my gratitude for all of you always having my back. What can I say?

"I love y’all. I love this city. I would do anything for you. I’m so proud to be apart of this city and will ALWAYS stand up for you for what’s right, and like in (Hurricanes) Harvey, Imelda and more will always do my best to act QUICKLY and on the side of the people."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.