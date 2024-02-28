Potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams made $10M in two seasons at USC through NIL deals: report

Caleb Williams is expected to receive a massive payday after departing USC as one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s 2024 NFL Draft class.

But thanks to name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, Williams already knows what making millions feels like.

Williams made somewhere near $10 million in endorsement deals during his time at USC, The Athletic reported.

"Between NIL money and endorsements, Caleb made millions in his final two seasons at USC, with multiple sources putting the number around $10 million," the report said.

"It was like having an NFL starting quarterback on your roster," one source told The Athletic.

Williams, who many project to go first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears, would be making much more the second he signs his rookie deal.

The NFL’s No. 1 pick in 2023, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, inked a four-year, $38 million deal, which was fully guaranteed. It also included a $24.6 million signing bonus.

Each selection in the NFL Draft has its own price tag, and teams must at least meet that price, though they may go higher.

However, the days of top prospects entering the league without wealth are over. Williams was already a star before he joined the Trojans. He put together an impressive 2021 campaign at Oklahoma and eventually transferred out west to join head coach Lincoln Riley, who was also with the Sooners before landing in Southern California.

In 2022, Williams took college football by storm, winning the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Williams didn't match that brilliant performance in 2023, but he still threw for 30 touchdowns and 3,633 yards in 12 games, cementing his status as a top quarterback prospect destined for the top of the first round.

And even if Williams doesn’t go first overall to the Bears, the Washington Commanders are not expected to let him slide past No. 2. His name is expected to be called quickly in Detroit, site of this year's draft.