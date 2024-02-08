Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Las Vegas trip: 4 dream hotels and rentals for superstar

Taylor Swift is gearing up to fly to Las Vegas from Japan, where she is currently on her Eras Tour, to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 Super Bowl.

While it's unclear where Swift is staying, the Chiefs and Kelce will be staying in Lake Las Vegas, where a rental property in a guard-gated community is going for $17,000 per night.

If she wants to be closer to the action, a possible choice for Swift could be a swanky hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. The suite collection at Fontainebleau spans five floors, perfect for privacy concerns, and is going for $5,000 per night.

TAYLOR SWIFT BRINGS NFL NEW TEEN FAN BASE, SENDING GAME VIEWERSHIP, MERCHANDISE PURCHASES SOARING

Here is a look at some potential rental properties and hotel suites that would be fit for the superstar's stay in Sin City.

Fleur de Lis penthouse

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Fleur de Lis suite collection is an "exclusive sanctuary" at the top of the hotel and was created for those who want the lavish side of Las Vegas mixed with privacy.

The top five floors of the hotel are a "six-star experience tailored to individual preferences, creating a home-away-from-home feel for every guest," per the hotel's press release.

The Fleur de Lis includes rooms spanning from 1,000 square feet to the luxurious 10,000-square-foot penthouse, perfect for an international superstar like Swift. Guests of the Fleur de Lis are greeted with an oshibori towel and a beverage upon arrival.

TAYLOR SWIFT IMPRESSED BY GRAMMYS JOKE ABOUT HER CAMERA TIME DURING NFL GAMES

They are then personally escorted to the private elevator in the hotel and taken to their room for an in-suite check-in and tour of the luxury unit. There is a winddown services for guests of the Fleur de Lis that includes "thoughtful touches such as chocolates, and optional amenities for added relaxation including a pillow menu, tea program, and bath butler who can draw a variety of options, from milk baths to Epsom soaks."

A private concierge is appointed to guests of Fleur de Lis. The hotel's private fleet of Rolls-Royce vehicles is also at the disposal of guests.

"Fleur de Lis is the new standard for design and bespoke experiences on the Strip, a natural extension of our brand that reflects Fontainebleau’s decades-long legacy as a leader in design, service, and luxury," Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson said in a press release.

"In conceiving Fleur de Lis, we were inspired by the grandeur of our first hotel and assembled a global team of world-class designers to personally curate every touchpoint and amenity, so the experience is unlike anything else we have created."

The statement continued, "We are proud to say Fleur de Lis is a masterpiece, with meaning behind every detail and design choice, and we cannot wait for guests to discover what we’ve created for them."

Fontainebleau Las Vegas opened its doors in Sin City on Dec. 13.

Desert retreat in Lake Las Vegas

A five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in a guarded neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas combines privacy and luxury – perfect for a star like Taylor.

Located at the prestigious SouthShore Country Club, the home merges indoor and outdoor living. Included in the home is a heated infinity pool, a hot tub and an elevator to access the two floors. There is also a wine cellar, three custom fireplaces to stay warm during the cold, desert nights and a golf cart that comes with the rental.

The listing states that the property is just 30 minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip and Allegiant Stadium, where the 58th Super Bowl will be hosted.

Views of the Strip

If Swift enjoys being close to the chaos, a Blue Heron, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home might be a perfect choice.

The new construction home is just shy of 5,000 square feet and is renting for $19,995 per month. Per the listing, the home offers "unparalleled" views of the Strip.

The home encompasses indoor-outdoor living, merging the kitchen, living, family and dining rooms together. Swift could tap into some cooking skills during her Las Vegas stay: "This culinary haven is perfect for both amateur cooks and seasoned chefs alike," the listing states.

There is a private pool and spa on the grounds. The rental comes furnished with designer pieces and decor, according to the listing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Ridges

Another option for Swift: A home in The Ridges neighborhood.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot home rents for $9,900 a month. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath is situated in the heart of Las Vegas. The home has a contemporary aesthetic with ample natural light throughout.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances. The listing refers to the home as an "entertainers' dream" with a pool, spa and sunken outdoor fire pit.

Fox News Digital previously confirmed Swift plans on being in Las Vegas for the big game between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The "Midnights" singer-songwriter is even planning out how she will spend her time in Nevada, the source added.