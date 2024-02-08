Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Entertainment
Published

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Las Vegas trip: 4 dream hotels and rentals for superstar

Singer gearing up to travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas to support Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LVIII

close
San Francisco 49ers President Al Guido weighs in on the success of third-string quarterback Brock Purdy and Taylor Swift's impact on the NFL. video

Taylor Swift is 'fantastic' for the NFL: ‘We should all lean into this’

San Francisco 49ers President Al Guido weighs in on the success of third-string quarterback Brock Purdy and Taylor Swift's impact on the NFL.

Taylor Swift is gearing up to fly to Las Vegas from Japan, where she is currently on her Eras Tour, to support Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 Super Bowl.

While it's unclear where Swift is staying, the Chiefs and Kelce will be staying in Lake Las Vegas, where a rental property in a guard-gated community is going for $17,000 per night.

If she wants to be closer to the action, a possible choice for Swift could be a swanky hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. The suite collection at Fontainebleau spans five floors, perfect for privacy concerns, and is going for $5,000 per night.

Taylor Swift Las Vegas

Taylor Swift has a few options for lavish and private places to stay ahead of Super Bowl weekend. (Getty Images/Connie Zhou / Fox News)

TAYLOR SWIFT BRINGS NFL NEW TEEN FAN BASE, SENDING GAME VIEWERSHIP, MERCHANDISE PURCHASES SOARING

Here is a look at some potential rental properties and hotel suites that would be fit for the superstar's stay in Sin City.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift together

Taylor Swift is headed to Las Vegas to support Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LVIII. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

Fleur de Lis penthouse

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Fleur de Lis suite collection is an "exclusive sanctuary" at the top of the hotel and was created for those who want the lavish side of Las Vegas mixed with privacy.

The top five floors of the hotel are a "six-star experience tailored to individual preferences, creating a home-away-from-home feel for every guest," per the hotel's press release.

The Fleur de Lis includes rooms spanning from 1,000 square feet to the luxurious 10,000-square-foot penthouse, perfect for an international superstar like Swift. Guests of the Fleur de Lis are greeted with an oshibori towel and a beverage upon arrival.

Penthouse

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas Fleur de Lis penthouse suite is 10,000 square feet. (Connie Zhou / Fox News)

TAYLOR SWIFT IMPRESSED BY GRAMMYS JOKE ABOUT HER CAMERA TIME DURING NFL GAMES

They are then personally escorted to the private elevator in the hotel and taken to their room for an in-suite check-in and tour of the luxury unit. There is a winddown services for guests of the Fleur de Lis that includes "thoughtful touches such as chocolates, and optional amenities for added relaxation including a pillow menu, tea program, and bath butler who can draw a variety of options, from milk baths to Epsom soaks."

A private concierge is appointed to guests of Fleur de Lis. The hotel's private fleet of Rolls-Royce vehicles is also at the disposal of guests.

"Fleur de Lis is the new standard for design and bespoke experiences on the Strip, a natural extension of our brand that reflects Fontainebleau’s decades-long legacy as a leader in design, service, and luxury," Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson said in a press release. 

"In conceiving Fleur de Lis, we were inspired by the grandeur of our first hotel and assembled a global team of world-class designers to personally curate every touchpoint and amenity, so the experience is unlike anything else we have created."

Penthouse bed

The room is very private and has its own elevator and concierge. (Connie Zhou / Fox News)

The statement continued, "We are proud to say Fleur de Lis is a masterpiece, with meaning behind every detail and design choice, and we cannot wait for guests to discover what we’ve created for them." 

Fontainebleau Las Vegas opened its doors in Sin City on Dec. 13.

Desert retreat in Lake Las Vegas

A five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in a guarded neighborhood in Lake Las Vegas combines privacy and luxury – perfect for a star like Taylor.

Living room

A private, gated home in Lake Las Vegas could be an option for Swift. (Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

Located at the prestigious SouthShore Country Club, the home merges indoor and outdoor living. Included in the home is a heated infinity pool, a hot tub and an elevator to access the two floors. There is also a wine cellar, three custom fireplaces to stay warm during the cold, desert nights and a golf cart that comes with the rental.

Wine cellar

The home comes equipped with a wine cellar. (Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

Pool Lake Las Vegas home

There is an infinity pool and spa in the backyard. (Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

The listing states that the property is just 30 minutes from the famous Las Vegas Strip and Allegiant Stadium, where the 58th Super Bowl will be hosted.

Views of the Strip

If Swift enjoys being close to the chaos, a Blue Heron, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home might be a perfect choice.

Outside of home

A new home in Las Vegas could be a perfect choice for Taylor Swift. (Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

The new construction home is just shy of 5,000 square feet and is renting for $19,995 per month. Per the listing, the home offers "unparalleled" views of the Strip.

The home encompasses indoor-outdoor living, merging the kitchen, living, family and dining rooms together. Swift could tap into some cooking skills during her Las Vegas stay: "This culinary haven is perfect for both amateur cooks and seasoned chefs alike," the listing states.

Kitchen in Las Vegas home

The kitchen inside the home is perfect for advanced and amateur chefs, according to the listing. (Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

Pool

The home has a private outdoor pool. (Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

There is a private pool and spa on the grounds. The rental comes furnished with designer pieces and decor, according to the listing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Ridges

Another option for Swift: A home in The Ridges neighborhood.

Outdoor of house

A home in The Ridges neighborhood might be a great option for Swift. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Kitchen in home

The kitchen and home are updated and renting for just under $10,000 a month. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

The nearly 5,000-square-foot home rents for $9,900 a month. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath is situated in the heart of Las Vegas. The home has a contemporary aesthetic with ample natural light throughout.

Pool and spa

The backyard of the home features a pool and spa. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

Sunken fire place

There is a sunken fire pit in the backyard of The Ridges home. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances. The listing refers to the home as an "entertainers' dream" with a pool, spa and sunken outdoor fire pit.

Fox News Digital previously confirmed Swift plans on being in Las Vegas for the big game between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The "Midnights" singer-songwriter is even planning out how she will spend her time in Nevada, the source added.