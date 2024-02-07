Ziploc and Travis Kelce's mother Donna partner ahead of Super Bowl

Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, has been named Ziploc's chief leftover officer.

The company told FOX Business it hired the matriarch of the Kelce family to spread awareness about food waste by encouraging Super Bowl partygoers to bring their own Ziploc bags to take home leftovers.

The newly named exec, known for carrying Ziploc bags to games, announced the partnership in a social media ad with SC Johnson-owned Ziploc.

"The rumors are true," Kelce said in the video clip. "My first order of business is tackling the game day leftovers dilemma."

The company tapped Kelce for the role after it conducted a survey that examined how much food was wasted around the time of the Super Bowl.

According to its findings, at least 10 million pounds of food was leftover and consequently thrown out after last year's Super Bowl parties fizzled out.

"Imagine 290 football fields worth of pizza thrown away," the company said in a statement to FOX Business.

The point is to draw attention to Ziploc Stay Open Design bags and ultimately boost sales. The company touted that its "technology helps the bags stand up and stay open for future snacking."

Kelce, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, gained national attention last year when her sons became the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl.

The Ziploc partnership was announced just before Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The game is arguably drumming up more interest than in years past given the media attention around the Chiefs player and his Grammy award-winning girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Part of Donna Kelce's role will include sharing personal tips for reusing leftovers. While her role is to boost attention around the Super Bowl, the company said it's excited to see "where else this can go in the future."