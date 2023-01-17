Cowboys Micah Parsons' weighs in on inflation, says rising costs are 'a serious problem at supermarkets'

Inflation continues to put a strain on Americans' wallets, and the higher prices appear to be getting the attention of a star NFL player.

Two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons took to Twitter to weigh in on the impact inflation is having at grocery stores.

"Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets," Parsons wrote on Tuesday.

Inflation slowed again in December due to a decline in the cost of gasoline and airline tickets, but food prices and rent costs increased.

On an annual basis, food prices have jumped 11.8%. While it is unclear if Parsons was referencing a certain item at the grocery store, Americans are spending more money on food.

The cost of eggs soared by 11.1% over the month of December, partially due ot the avian flu. The highly pathogenic avian influenza spread across several states in 2022, and it often proves fatal for chickens.

Other common food items that became more costly last month include butter (2.3%), rice (0.5%), cheese (0.5%) and fresh vegetables (1.2%), including tomatoes (4.2%), and lettuce (4%).

Shelter costs jumped by 0.7% in December and 7.5% over the past year. Rent accounts for about 40% of the core inflation increase.

Parsons plays for one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world, the Dallas Cowboys.

In September, Forbes released the 50 richest sports owners in the U.S., and 17 of the owners come from the NFL. Jerry Jones owns the Dallas Cowboys franchise, which is worth $8 billion, according to Forbes.

Football fans find themselves weighing the increasing cost of household items against spending discretionary income on game tickets and team merchandise.

A T-shirt at the Cowboys fan shop inside Jones' billion dollar AT&T Stadium costs around $36 in the 2022 season. Jerseys cost a fan $170 or more.

Those prices do not factor into prices for tickets, which continue to rise, or parking and food on game days.

Inflation remains about three times higher than the pre-pandemic average.