NFL

Damar Hamlin's jersey sales skyrocket and Fanatics says all proceeds will go to his charity

Hamlin's charity has raised over $4 million since the injury at 8:55 p.m. Monday

It's almost impossible to put a positive spin into Damar Hamlin's life-threatening injury Monday night, but people are coming together in its aftermath.

Hamlin started a toy drive through his Chasing M's Foundation in 2020 that had a goal of $2,500 – it is still active, and since the injury, over $4 million has been donated.

Damar Hamlin stretching

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. (Lon Horwedel-USA Today Sports / Reuters Photos)

Fans have also shown support for the Buffalo Bills safety by purchasing his jersey online – it is currently the fourth-most popular NFL jersey on Fanatics, behind his teammate Josh Allen, San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey, and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow.

With his jersey now flying off the shelves, Fanatics executive chairman Michael Rubin announced on Tuesday afternoon that all proceeds from his jersey sales will be donated to his foundation.

Hamlin spent the night in intensive care and remains in critical condition, the Bills said earlier Tuesday.

"We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far," the Bills statement read. 

Damar Hamlin in September 2022

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images / Getty Images)

BILLS PROVIDE UPDATE ON DAMAR HAMLIN, SAFETY REMAINS IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER NIGHT IN INTENSIVE CARE

Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday expressing their "sincere gratitude" for the outpouring of support they received amid a "challenging time" for the family.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country," the statement read. 

Damar Hamlin in January 2023

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the Cleveland Browns game on Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File / AP Newsroom)

The NFL announced that the postponed game would not be played this week, and as of now, Week 18 will go on as scheduled.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.