Teen entrepreneur builds successful business on custom fishing rods

Corbin Broner is only 17-years-old, but a taste of entrepreneurial success from his small business, could reward him with serious profits.

Broner is on track to sell $100 thousand worth of custom fishing rods that he personally makes from his home in Idaho, with his profit margin being "about half," by the end of the year.

"I hand build every single rod," Broner told Fox Business' Stuart Varney on Monday. "Every once in a while, my parents help me -- we create them and send them across the entire country."

Broner's business made a name for itself by building the rods to exact customer specifications.

"It depends on the quality of the components of the rod, and what actions in your rod that you want," Broner explained.

Prices on the rods range from $300 to $800, according to Broner.