Bra shop ThirdLove eyes Victoria’s Secret, gets big boost from investors

Online start-up ThirdLove is offering more options to women by expanding to 78 bra sizes. The CEO, Heidi Zak, said her company aims to disrupt the industry.

Continue Reading Below

“We’re really revolutionizing the bra industry,” Zak told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday. “We have a digital fit-finder, so women can find their fit online. We offer half-cup sizes, so a wide range of sizes to fit all women. And then really building a brand that’s inclusive, versus kind of focused on supermodels.”

They just recieved a $55 million round of funding by some high-profile backers including, journalist Katie Couric, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Starwood Capital Group Chairman Barry Sternlicht, 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, and former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong.

Although ThirdLove is competing with big names like Victoria’s Secret and Target, who recently announced new lines of sleepwear and lingerie, Zak said she’s up to the challenge.

“I think it’s really about pushing an industry forward to be more inclusive,” she said. “It’s helping women have more choice, and that’s the goal.”

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg TGT TARGET CORP. 72.23 -0.87 -1.19% LB L BRANDS INC. 27.44 -0.23 -0.85%

Part of the company’s success, acccording to Zak, is due to its marketing strategy which includes social media and podcasts.

“We started with Facebook and with podcasts back in 2015,” she said. “And it’s really amazing because the women hosts are so passionate about that product. It really comes through. And women trust their referrals, so it’s been an amazing channel for us.”