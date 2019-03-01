Veteran-owned cannabis company: Access to legal marijuana critical

Sen.Cory Booker (D-NJ) introduced a new bill that would legalize pot nationwide, however the CEO of a veteran-owned and operated cannabis company is worried about the threat of political gridlock.

“I am happy about Senator Booker’s bill as well as other bills, legalizing, decriminalizing, descheduling cannabis," he told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Friday. "Unfortunately Congress can’t agree on much these days, so I’ll believe it when I see it once it passes.”

Anglin, who served several years overseas with the Marines, is working to expand veterans’ access to cannabis.

“Twenty two veterans a day commit suicide and anything that the United States Congress can do to provide veterans with alternatives, regardless of what they’re wrestling with, without the risk of losing their VA benefits, is extremely important,” he said.

CannAmerica’s edible products are currently available in Colorado, Nevada and Maryland.

The company plans to expand to an additional eight states, he said.