With Black Friday only a few weeks away, savvy shoppers looking to take advantage of the immense deals have already begun to strategize as to which stores they are going to.

Though most stores have not posted their Black Friday hours yet, these are this year’s projected openings for some of this biggest retailers, according to DealNews.

Apple:

8 a.m.

Bass Pro Shops:

5 a.m.

Best Buy:

8 a.m.

Costco:

9 a.m.

Home Depot:

6 a.m.

Kmart:

6 a.m.

Lowe’s:

6 a.m.

Macy’s:

6 a.m.

Target:

6 a.m.

Walmart:

6 p.m. on Thursday