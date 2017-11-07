These stores are closed on Thanksgiving

A growing number of stores have chosen to open for Thanksgiving Day in recent years, hoping to get a head start on Black Friday shopping. This year, at least five dozen retail chains are taking a stand against the holiday shopping trend.

Companies have said employees and would-be shoppers should spend the day with their families. Also, more consumers are skipping the lines and searching for doorbusters online, making Thanksgiving hours less important to some retailers. Store traffic dropped roughly 1.6 percent on Thanksgiving and Black Friday in 2017, according to ShopperTrak.

Some of the retailers that plan to observe the holiday this year are traditionally closed on Thanksgiving. Others are going back to their roots after a brief entry into Thanksgiving shopping.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS), which had late Thanksgiving hours in 2013 and 2014, did an about-face in 2015 and will remain closed this year. Steve Matyas, CEO of Staples Retail, said last year the holidays “are a special time for creating memories with loved ones, and at Staples we want to ensure that on Thanksgiving Day, our customers and associates are able to do so.”

These stores will be closed this Thanksgiving, according to a list compiled by BestBlackFriday.com:

A.C. Moore Abt Electronics Academy Sports + Outdoors Acme Tools Allen Edmonds American Girl At Home AT&T (Company-Owned Stores) Big 5 Sporting Goods BJ’s Wholesale Club Blain’s Farm & Fleet Bob’s Discount Furniture Burlington Christopher & Banks Cost Plus World Market Costco Craft Warehouse Crate and Barrel Dillard’s dressbarn (majority of stores) Fleet Farm Gardner-White Furniture Guitar Center H&M Half Price Books Harbor Freight Tools Hobby Lobby Home Depot HomeGoods Homesense IKEA JOANN Stores Lowe’s Marshalls Mattress Firm Music & Arts Nordstrom Nordstrom Rack P.C. Richard & Son Patagonia Pep Boys Petco PetSmart Pier 1 Imports Publix Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses REI Sam’s Club Sierra Trading Post Sportsman’s Warehouse Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open) Staples Stein Mart Sur La Table The Container Store TJ Maxx Tractor Supply Co. Trollbeads Von Maur West Marine

Some retailers have yet to announce Thanksgiving plans. Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), which has struggled to reverse a decline in sales, opened its stores at 6 p.m. last year. Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s (NYSE:M), Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and JC Penney (NYSE:JCP) also remained open on Thanksgiving a year ago.