These stores are closed on Thanksgiving

US retailers struggle to find workers before holidays

Strategic Resource Group’s Burt Flickinger on how U.S. retailers are struggling to find enough workers to staff their stores before the holidays.

A growing number of stores have chosen to open for Thanksgiving Day in recent years, hoping to get a head start on Black Friday shopping. This year, at least five dozen retail chains are taking a stand against the holiday shopping trend.

Companies have said employees and would-be shoppers should spend the day with their families. Also, more consumers are skipping the lines and searching for doorbusters online, making Thanksgiving hours less important to some retailers. Store traffic dropped roughly 1.6 percent on Thanksgiving and Black Friday in 2017, according to ShopperTrak.

Some of the retailers that plan to observe the holiday this year are traditionally closed on Thanksgiving. Others are going back to their roots after a brief entry into Thanksgiving shopping.

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS), which had late Thanksgiving hours in 2013 and 2014, did an about-face in 2015 and will remain closed this year. Steve Matyas, CEO of Staples Retail, said last year the holidays “are a special time for creating memories with loved ones, and at Staples we want to ensure that on Thanksgiving Day, our customers and associates are able to do so.”

These stores will be closed this Thanksgiving, according to a list compiled by BestBlackFriday.com:

  1. A.C. Moore
  2. Abt Electronics
  3. Academy Sports + Outdoors
  4. Acme Tools
  5. Allen Edmonds
  6. American Girl
  7. At Home
  8. AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
  9. Big 5 Sporting Goods
  10. BJ’s Wholesale Club
  11. Blain’s Farm & Fleet
  12. Bob’s Discount Furniture
  13. Burlington
  14. Christopher & Banks
  15. Cost Plus World Market
  16. Costco
  17. Craft Warehouse
  18. Crate and Barrel
  19. Dillard’s
  20. dressbarn (majority of stores)
  21. Fleet Farm
  22. Gardner-White Furniture
  23. Guitar Center
  24. H&M
  25. Half Price Books
  26. Harbor Freight Tools
  27. Hobby Lobby
  28. Home Depot
  29. HomeGoods
  30. Homesense
  31. IKEA
  32. JOANN Stores
  33. Lowe’s
  34. Marshalls
  35. Mattress Firm
  36. Music & Arts
  37. Nordstrom
  38. Nordstrom Rack
  39. P.C. Richard & Son
  40. Patagonia
  41. Pep Boys
  42. Petco
  43. PetSmart
  44. Pier 1 Imports
  45. Publix
  46. Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
  47. REI
  48. Sam’s Club
  49. Sierra Trading Post
  50. Sportsman’s Warehouse
  51. Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
  52. Staples
  53. Stein Mart
  54. Sur La Table
  55. The Container Store
  56. TJ Maxx
  57. Tractor Supply Co.
  58. Trollbeads
  59. Von Maur
  60. West Marine

Some retailers have yet to announce Thanksgiving plans. Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), which has struggled to reverse a decline in sales, opened its stores at 6 p.m. last year. Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s (NYSE:M), Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and JC Penney (NYSE:JCP) also remained open on Thanksgiving a year ago.

