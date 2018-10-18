With Black Friday just a little more than a month away, both companies and consumers are gearing up for America's biggest shopping day of the year.

Last November, shoppers spent a whopping $5 billion in only 24 hours, acording to CNN Money. Consumers are largely attracted by the huge deals that retailers offer on popular, high-demand products. Though companies haven't released the exact details of their Black Friday deals yet, industry experts are already beginning to project which items and stores will have the best deals.

Retailers are likely to post the deals in early Novemeber. In the meantime, here are the best projected deals by product.

1. Phones:

Walmart is likely to offer a similiar to deal as last year on both the Apple iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy, according to Forbes. Last year, Walmart offered a $300 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy.

2. Gaming Consoles:

Deals for gaming consoles are expected to range from a discount of $30 to more than $125 on Amazon. Experts predict up to $125 off on Xbox One X Consoles. Buyers of Nintendo's Switch Bundle with 64GB Memory Card could also receive a $300 gift card.

3. TVs:

Experts project that Target will offer up to a $190 discount on 55-inch 4K TVs, and Best Buy will offer a discount up to $220 on similar TVs. Smaller 50-inch TVs are expected to be on sale for as little as $160 dollars.