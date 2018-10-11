Macy’s to kick off Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day again

Macy’s is bucking the trend for the third year in a row and is planning to open on Thanksgiving Day.

Continue Reading Below

According to BestBlackFriday.com, the department store is expected to open at 5 p.m. with most, if not all, of its stores remaining open until at least 2 a.m. through Black Friday morning.

Stores will then close for four hours before opening again at 6 a.m. for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Macy’s did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on its Black Friday plans.

But the news does come as several other retailers have opted to stay closed during the holiday so employees can be with their families.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, FOX Business reported that at least 60 retailers, including Costco, Home Depot and TJ Maxx, will be closed on Thanksgiving.

A Macy’s spokesperson told USA Today that employees who work any Thanksgiving shift will get overtime pay. Additionally, last month it announced its plans to hire approximately 80,000 seasonal workers for positions at Macy’s and Bloomingdales stores, call centers, distribution centers and online fulfillment centers nationwide for the upcoming holidays.

U.S. holiday sales are expected to rise between 4.3 percent and 4.9 percent compared to last November and December, according to the National Retail Federation.

Other big retailers such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and JCPenney have not yet released their holiday hours.

Here are the holiday hours for some Macy’s locations, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

1. Macy's Union Square in San Francisco, California - 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thanksgiving

2. Macy's Brooklyn Downtown in Brooklyn, New York - 5 p.m. Thanksgiving opening

3. Macy's Beverly Center in Los Angeles, California - 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving then 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Black Friday

4. Macy's Montebello in Montebello, California - 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving then 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Black Friday

5. Macy's Brea Mall in Brea, California - 5 p.m. Thanksgiving opening

6. Macy's Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento, California - 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving then 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Black Friday

7. Macy's Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona - 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving then 6 a.m. opening on Black Friday