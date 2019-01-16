Saved by the $5B bid? Sears to stay open (for now)

Sears may be saved after all.

The iconic retailer has reportedly reached a $5 billion deal with its chairman, Eddie Lampert, to keep the company and its more than 400 stores away from liquidation.

The news was first reported by Reuters early Wednesday when the deal was reportedly reached.

While a spokesperson for Lampert’s hedge fund ESL Investment was not able to provide a statement regarding the agreement, a source told FOX Business an official announcement is expected late Wednesday.

The deal comes after weeks of back and forth between Sears and Lampert’s hedge fund, whose first bid of $4.4 billion was rejected by an independent board of advisers for the retailer, who questioned Lampert’s ability to fully fund the bid.

The rejection prompted ESL to raise its bid to $5 billion and put down a deposit of $120 million.

Lampert also boosted his bid by assuming more liabilities from the 126-year-old retailer, which was forced into bankruptcy in October.

However, according to Reuters, there still remains a chance that the deal could fall apart as it still must get greenlighted by a U.S. bankruptcy judge.

A hearing is expected to be scheduled for later this week.

What’s more, many of Sears’ unsecured creditors, including landlords and suppliers, are against the deal, claiming it only benefits Lampert and his hedge fund. Many of them are still pushing for a liquidation instead.

Still, Lampert’s offer is the only option that could save up to 45,000 jobs and keep Sears’ brand and stores alive.