Sears employees upset over Lampert’s bid win

Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert may be celebrating his early morning win on reaching a $5 billion deal to acquire the bankrupt retailer, but his employees—past and present—aren’t too happy about it.

"Eddie Lampert didn't save Sears, he ran it into the ground. No one thinks their job is safe under his leadership," Lily Wang, deputy director of United for Respect's Rise Up Retail said in a statement to FOX Business.

Wang, who is currently working with Sears employees and their families, is calling for more transparency from the billionaire and his hedge fund, ESL Investments on his plans to help current and ex-employees, who lost their jobs over the last few years.

“Ten of thousands of laid off employees are doubling down on their demand for Lampert to honor his commitment to pay severance and to also set up a hardship fund to provide immediate support to all families impacted by the bankruptcy,” the group said in a release on Wednesday.

The non-profit retail community group notes that since Lampert took control of Sears in 2005, he has repeatedly sold off Sears’ most profitable assets to corporations that he controls and “has major stakes in,” earning him more than $1 billion in the process.

“Under Lampert’s control, Sears has shelled out $6 billion in stock buybacks to pay out to investors and shareholders instead of paying down its debt or investing in its store infrastructure and the workforce,” the group added.

However, Lampert’s $5 billion bid, which was reportedly approved on Wednesday by an independent board of advisers, does include more than $40 million in severance pay for employees.

Still, many workers believe there is no guarantee they will actually get a piece of that amount.

While a spokesperson for Lampert’s hedge fund ESL Investment was not able to provide a statement regarding the agreement or severance plans, a source told FOX Business an official announcement of the deal is expected late Wednesday.

The approval comes after weeks of back and forth between Sears and Lampert’s hedge fund whose first bid of $4.4 billion was rejected amid questions of Lampert’s ability to fully fund the bid.

Lampert also boosted his bid by assuming more liabilities from the 126-year-old retailer, which was forced into bankruptcy in October.

However, according to Reuters, there still remains a chance that the deal could fall apart as it still must be greenlighted by a U.S. bankruptcy judge.

A hearing is expected to be scheduled for later this week.

What’s more, many of Sears’ unsecured creditors, including landlords and suppliers, are against the deal, claiming it only benefits Lampert and his hedge fund. Many of them are still pushing for a liquidation instead.

Still, Lampert’s offer is the only option that could save up to 45,000 jobs and keep Sears’ brand and stores alive.