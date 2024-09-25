Salt Life apparel brand to close 28 retail stores after bankruptcy auction

Dozens of Salt Life retail stores across the country are closing following the company's recent purchase.

Hilco Consumer-Retail Group, one of the new owners of the brand, announced Tuesday that it will be closing all 28 retail locations.

Liquidation is underway as new ownership plans to restructure the fashion company and lay out a plan for the future of the brand.

Salt Life is a lifestyle, restaurant and clothing brand founded in 2003 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

Hilco, together with Iconix International, jointly purchased the Salt Life apparel line after previous owner Delta Apparel Inc. filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June.

The two financial service companies paid $38.74 million to acquire the apparel line.

The sale was confirmed on Thursday.

New ownership is liquidating not only product stock and merchandise, but also store fixtures and displays.

Salt Life gift cards will be honored until Oct. 20 of this year.

The Salt Life Food Shack chain of restaurants is a separate entity from the Salt Life lifestyle brand and Delta's bankruptcy auction did not affect the operation or ownership of the restaurant locations.