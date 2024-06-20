Limited Too, early 2000s mall favorite of preteens, teases a comeback

Limited Too, a tween clothing retailer known for its bright, funky style, has reemerged on social media with an announcement of a comeback.

In a series of Instagram posts tied to the brand, photos of jeans, sweatshirts, and jackets with the memorable logo are shown.

The posts appeared to capture the hearts of many millennials and Gen Z-ers who once wore the graphic T-shirts and accessories.

Limited Too shared its first post on June 2, with the account already garnering over 34,000 followers.

The brand hinted at a relaunch by captioning a photo of a quarter zip sweater. "Here to tell you this is for real," the post read. "Launching in July."

The profile links to a website saying, "Own your tween style. Limited Too: Where fashion meets heritage since 1987."

Nostalgia was sparked among social media users who shared many memories of shopping with the brand.

"The plaid skirts and skorts, the amazing satin pjs, and who can forget the caboodles with glitter and matching hair brushes? Limited Too was my middle school wardrobe and became my job during high school and early college years," one user commented.

"As a grandma who raised her daughter on your brand I am over the moon thrilled that you're back and my granddaughter gets to have this experience," a woman wrote.

"Hold on…might take me a minute since all of my throwbacks in Limited Too clothes are all physically printed pictures," another woman commented.

"Would love some adult sizes! I had to beg my mom to let me shop here and she only relented on my birthday but you know I’m reliving this thru my daughter," another person wrote.

"Please please just bring back the exact styles from the 2000’s just in adult sizes!!!! We want the exact same Limited Too experience we had as kids, just as adults now," said another.

The brand management company, Bluestar Alliance, acquired the trademarks of the brand in 2015.

"Our girl is fashionable, active, trendy, confident, social, energetic and speaks her own voice. With products for school, day and play, the Limited Too girl can express her individuality and creativity with a full lifestyle of apparel, accessory and home products for all ages. The brand has a strong emphasis on social media & internet suppliers," the Bluestar Alliance website reads.

It is unclear whether Limited Too will be opening its own brick-and-mortar stores or an e-commerce site.

Fox Business reached out to Limited Too for comment.